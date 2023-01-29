Share:

Attock-Police have arrested 10 anti-social elements and recovered hashish, illegal weapons and bet money from their possession. In the first attempt, Attock Khurd Police arrested Ghulam Hussain r/o Peshawar and recovered two Kalashnikovs and a pistol from his possession.

In separate attempts, police arrested six drug peddlers from different areas of the district and recovered 4.4 kg hashish from their possession.

Those arrested include Ghulam Ansar r/o Pindigheb, Wali Ullah r/o Dir, Waseem Gul r/o Kohat, Saeed Ahmad, Waseem Abbas and Munir Hussain r/o Tehsil Hazro. Cases under the act have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars. Similarly, Hasanabdal police have arrested an accused Israr Hussain Shah who had shot dead his elder brother Syed Safeer Hussain over a petty domestic dispute in village Bhoigar. On the other hand, Police Station New Airport has arrested Jahanzeb r/o Gujjar Khan for allegedly trying to occupy the land of Tahir Amin. In another attempt, Injra police have arrested three gamblers from Makhad Sharif and recovered Rs 47980 bet money from their possession.

Those arrested include Rizwan Khan, Masud Khan and Iftikhar u Deen.