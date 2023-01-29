Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan women cricket team captain Bismah Maroof has said that Australia series has helped them prepare well for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. “I’ve been fortunate to have played across a number of World Cups and know just how special each tournament is. The preparation for the mega event is going in the right direction with our side playing against the top team Australia at their own backyard. The series provided the players a great opportunity to prepare themselves and express their talent in the forthcoming event.” She added: “During the Australia series, we lost our key player, right-arm fast bowler Diana Baig due to a finger injury, but we have other players in the squad looking forward to grabbing the opportunity. Our team has performed well in the last quarter of the past year. We have players like Tuba Hassan, Nida Dar, Sidra Amin – all winning ICC Player of the Month awards last year and they are looking ahead to give the same performances in the upcoming event.” “I see teams are well prepared for the tournament. We are focused on executing our plans well and with that, we are hopeful of getting results in our favour on any given day. We are here to do well and will give our 110 percent to give happiness to people back home,” Bismah added.