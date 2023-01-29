Share:

Peshawer - Bajaur action Committee, a group of peace activists, here on saturday called for real steps to address the tribal district’s law and order situation.

The demand came when members of the pro-peace group met with Bajaur Deputy Commissioner Fahad wazir. at the meeting, District police Officer shaukat ali stated that the police would crackdown on the hired assassins, and that several persons involved in such crimes have been apprehended.

According to the official, a specific effort against hired killers and narcotics dealers will begin next week. he asked tribe leaders to work with the police in this matter.

The elders urged that patrols be resumed in various regions so that people’s trust in law enforcement services might be restored.

Maulana abdul rasheed, Tehsil Chairman of Khar syed Badshah, Malik Mohammadi shah, sardar Khan, sheikh Jahanzada, Dr. hameed, siraj Khan, Malik Gul Karim Khan, Qari abdul Majeed, Malik shaheen, and others were among those present from the peace committee.

Uxoricide gets 14-year term: In the murder case of his own wife in Bajaur tribal district, a local court on saturday sentenced a man to 14 years in prison and fined him rs0.3 million.

razwali Khan, a resident of Ghiljo Joharr area in Nawagai tehsil, was sentenced to 14 years in prison and fined Rs0.3 million by additional District and sessions Judge hussain ali after the prosecution proved the case.

The police and prosecution presented compelling evidence in court, and he was found guilty of murdering his wife in the Ghaljo Joharr area of Nawagai tehsil.