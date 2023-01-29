Share:

Punjab interim Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi presided a high-level session in which a four-member committee was formulated for the effectiveness in cardiac emergency responses.

Caretaker Speacialized Healthcare Minister Dr Javed Akram, caretaker Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir, chief secretary and relevant officials participated in the session headed by the interim CM. The committee would be spearheaded by Dr Akram.

The committee would prepare recommendations for the improvement in angioplasty in the government hospitals while the body would also advise the interim setup for improving the emergency response facility.

Mr Naqvi said the government would leave no stone unturned to provide the best possible healthcare facility to the heart patients.