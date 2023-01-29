Share:

All-out efforts to hold peaceful, fair polls, says CM.

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over the first Provincial Cabinet meeting at CM Office on Saturday which discussed ensuring holding of general elections in a transparent, fair, independent and peaceful manner. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi while addressing the meeting emphasized that basic responsibility of the caretaker government was to hold transparent and fair elections on instructions of the Election Commission of Pakistan. He expressed his resolve to undertake such public welfare works which can provide real relief to the masses.

The Punjab caretaker Cabinet by following the footsteps of caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi voluntarily announced not to take salary and official residence. Approval was granted to allocate one billion rupees funds to provide financial assistance to the families of police martyrs during the meeting while Rs 3.5 million financial assistance per family will be provided to the families of police martyrs. It was decided to ease departmental rules to induct children of martyrs in police and a special relaxation will be given to the martyrs children regarding height and chest measurements.

Financial assistance for the widows of police officers and jawans was increased from Rs 2500 to 25000. Inspector General of Police and senior police officials will hold open kutcheries for prompt redressal of public grievances whereas immediate orders will be issued to make expeditious action on public complaints in the open kutcheries. The caretaker CM while directing to make advance planning in order to provide maximum relief to the people during Ramzan-ulMubarik, said that preparation for Ramzan package should be undertaken from today onwards so that people could receive relief in real terms during the Holy month.

He directed all provincial ministers to undertake visits of cities so as to review availability of subsidised flour in the markets. The CM ordered to launch a wide scale crackdown and an indiscriminate action against land- grabbers and land mafias along with stopping usage of ice and other narcotics in the educational institutions.

Approval was granted during the meeting to reconstitute Cabinet Standing Committees for Finance and Development,Legal Affairs and Privatisation and Law and Order. The Caretaker Cabinet accorded a formal approval for the appointment of Doctor Usman Anwar on the post of Inspector General of Police Punjab.The Cabinet was given a briefing about law and order situation in the province and launching crackdown against criminal elements.The Cabinet was also given briefing about wheat reserves and its needs. Chief Secretary briefed the Cabinet about government affairs,duties and performance of departments, administrative structure and rules of business. It was apprised during the Cabinet meeting that the Punjab government had 14 lac 80,000 metric tonnes wheat available while 2 lac 50000 metric tonnes wheat is being procured from PASSCO. A 10 kg wheat bag is available for 648 rupees and flour mills were being released 26000 metric tonnes wheat daily. Caretaker Provincial Ministers Doctor Javed Akram,SM Tanvir,Ibrahim Murad,Bilal Afzal,Jamal Nasir,Mansoor Qadir,Syed Azfar Ali Nasir,Amir Mir,Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman,Inspector General of Police Doctor Usman Anwar and concerned officials attended the meeting.