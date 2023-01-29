Share:

PM Shehbaz Sharif says imran’s remarks ‘conformed to a pattern of conspiracy theories’ n Bilawal hits back at Pti leader; says imran’s statements increase threats to his father and family n warns imran’s links with militants ‘will be taken into account’ if he, his father or party is attacked.

ISLAMABAD - Condemnations continued to pour in over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s allegations against former president and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said Imran Niazi’s baseless and dangerous allegations against former President Asif Ali Zardari were not only irresponsible but also conformed to a pattern of conspiracy theories meant to spread venom against his political opponents.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “such nonsensical rhetoric is an attempt to remain politically relevant. The whole nation knows how he has used politics of hatred to divide the society for the sake of power.” Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also came down hard on the PTI chief over his remarks in which former PM Imran claimed that Asif Ali Zardari had paid a terrorists organisation to get him killed as part of the so-called ‘Plan C.’

In a series on tweets, Bilawal said that after terrorist outfits called him and his party out by name in direct threats, Imran has now made false accusations against his father former president Asif Zardari. “These statements increase threats to my fa

ther, my family and my part. We take them seriously given our history,” he tweeted. “We are exploring legal response to Imran latest defamatory & dangerous accusations. In the past he threatened my father that he was ‘in the crosshairs of his gun’. His & his associates history as both sympathizers & facilitators of terrorists are well documented.”

“When in power he released terrorists & arrested democrats, he handed over Pakhtunkhwa to terrorist organization, his party funds terrorist groups to this day. All of this will be taken into account if any attack were to take place against myself, my father, or my party.” “Imran must realize every time his wife has a dream he cannot just come on tv & make accusations about people. Her dreams won’t stand up in court. His latest accusation that my family has any association to a terrorist organization or that we would employ them to cause him harm not only defies logic but exposes us all to an increased threat.” “PPP will challenge him. We cannot let populist fiction dominate our discourse, poison our politics & damage our democracy. We will not tolerate being victims of terrorist & put up with propaganda from their political frontmen.” ‘Legal notice’ Pakistan People’s Party [PPP] yesterday announced to send a legal notice to PTI chief Imran Khan over his allegations against PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari for creating a new plot of his (Imran Khan) assassination. “This allegation is baseless and a lie. The PTI chairman is afflicted with depression and panic,” said PPP senior leaders Farhatullah Babar, Nayyar Bukhari, and Qamar Zaman Kaira while addressing a press conference here, the other day. PTI chief Imran Khan recently claimed that PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was behind ‘plan C’ to assassinate him. PPP leaders said that Imran Khan has lost his mind which clearly reflects from his statements.