SWABI - According to police authorities, An FIR was filed against unnamed militants on saturday by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in Mardan.

One police officer was wounded when the militants, who were riding two motorcycles, attacked the Yar hussain police station in Tehsil razaar with two hand grenades. Police officials reported that no one was detained during the search operation they began shortly after the attack while CTD personnel have also collected evidence from the attack’s scene. In the meantime, the terrorists claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming that Yar hussain police station in swabi was attacked by Mujahideen of Tehreek-e-Taliban pakistan (TTP), in which at least one police officer was hurt.