Share:

ISLAMABAD-Additional District and Sessions Judge (West Islamabad) Tahir Abbas Sipra on Saturday summoned some 9 accused including 7 police officers and constables of Islamabad police for a trail against them for murdering two men in a fake encounter at Daman-e-Koh in 2005.

The court issued summons to the accused on the petition of Mehtab Hussain he filed through Rao Abdur Rahim Advocate. The hearing in the case was postponed till February 23, 2023.

The 9 accused, summoned by court, have been identified as DSP Mumtaz, Inspector Muhammad Idress Rathore, CIA ASI Nasir Mehmood, constable Ansar Shah, constable Muhammad Zulfiqar, constable Tahir Zaman, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Raja Imtiaz Janjua and Raja Faraz Akram.

In his petition, Mehtab Hussain told court that police had falsely implicated his uncles namely Tanvir Hussain, Nadim Hussain, Tauqeer Hussain (all sons of Sai Irshad), his father Intikhab Hussain and other relatives namely Shahvaiz, Saeed, Zahid Hussain and Sajjad Hussain in a fake case registered with Police Station (PS) Secretariat. He added this fabricated case was chalked by police in order to kill his uncle. He said he went to Mansehra on 30/4/2005 along with Chanvaiz where Shahvaiz and Nadim Hussain also met with them. Meanwhile, DSP Malik Mumtaz along with other police officials carried out a raid there and abducted Shahvaiz and Nadim. He told court that the two men were taken to Imam Bari House where Raja Sarfraz and Raja Imtiaz placed the duo under severe torture. The complainant added that later on police brought Shahvaiz and Nadim on Daman-e-Koh and shot them dead in a fake encounter in the abetment of Raja Sarfraz and Raja Imtiaz. He also said that his uncle Tauqeer Hussain was also killed in a bogus police encounter.

He prayed to the court the respondents may be summoned to face the trial and they be convicted accordingly.

After completion of comments of complainant, ADSJ Tahir Abbas Sipra issued summons to 9 respondents to appear before court by February 23, 2023 to face the trial.