Share:

Lahore - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) punjab has arrested three alleged terrorists of banned outfits during intelligence based operations in punjab.

According to the CTD spokesman, the CTD punjab conducted 34 intelligence-based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 34 suspected persons were interrogated and three alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

He said among the arrested terrorists include Muhammad and Irshad-ul-haq, members of Tehreek-e-Talban pakistan and an activist of spaha sahaba pakistan, Muhammad Arshad siddiqui.

The spokesman said that 390 grams of explosives, 4 detonators, 8 feet of safety fuse, 12 receipt books of the banned organization, 18 stickers of the banned organization, two mobile phones and 18540 rupees in cash have been recovered from the accused. The terrorists had planned to sabotage across the province and wanted to target important installations and other religious places, the spokesman said.