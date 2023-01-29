Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday chaired a meeting on role of Pakistan Development Fund (PDF) and State Owned Enterprise (SOEs) at Finance Division. Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Akif Saeed and senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting, said a press release issued here. The meeting discussed the role of Pakistan Development Fund (PDF) and State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) in the light of new SOE Act 2022. The meeting discussed modalities to improve governance of SOEs and line ministries and restructuring of PDF to re-vitalize its role to promote infrastructure in the country. The finance minister emphasized on revisiting the role of PDF and SOEs considering business plan, governance structure and financial viability with the concept of accountability to safeguard public assets.