Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Sunday important decisions were needed to improve the economic growth of the country and for this reason political parties should start a united effort.

Addressing the Islamabad’s conference, Mr Dar said a stable financial system was imperative to steer the country out of economic crisis while mentioning dialogue was the only way forward and a lesson should be learnt from the mistakes of the past.

He talked about the worsening law and order situation and said various political leaders also became the victims of terrorist attacks and the army had sacrificed a lot for the security of the country.

Talking about Bacha Khan, he said nobody could deny the services rendered by him and the his ideology was based non-violence.