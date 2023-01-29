Share:

Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir said on Sunday the supply of electricity in upper Chitral will be improved within the next 48 hours.

During a press conference, Mr Dastgir stated that Chitral residents had informed Prime Minister Shehbaz Shairf that they were facing problems due to a shortage of power, following which a meeting was held with the Chitral residents with the premier’s guidance.

Mr Dastgir said that today, an agreement was also reached with the residents of Chitral in this regard, in which the Governor was a witness.

He further stated that a monthly report will also be submitted regarding liabilities, adding that the implementation will be made on the agreement.