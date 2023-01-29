Share:

LARKANA-Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana Rabiaya Siyal on Saturday paid a visit to Shaikh Zayed Women Hospital (SZWH) and casualty department of Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) to review arrangements made for patients suffering from various diseases. During her visit, DC inquired about the problems of patients and directed the Medical Superintendent (MS) of CMCH to ensure provision of proper healthcare facilities in all wards of the Hospitals. She took notice of the shortage of medicines in the hospitals, unavailability of drinking water for patients and attendants and poor cleanliness in the wards and the pharmacy of the hospital.

DC Larkana directed the concerned authorities to resolve basic problems of the patients and warned the negligent officials that stern and legal action against them. On this occasion, she also directed the MS of the hospital to issue an explanation to the doctors and paramedical staff for their absence during duty. She visited the hospitals along with Assistant Commissioners Shahida Parveen and Assistant Commissioner Ratodero. She also visited various sections of the Shaikh Zayed Women Hospital casualty department of CMC Hospital Larkana including wards, X-ray room, Operation Theater and Pharmacy.

Medical Superintendent, CMCH Larkana, senior doctors, RMOs and others were present on the occasion.