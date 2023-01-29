Share:

As predicted, the Pakistani rupee dove to a historic low against the US dollar—now valued at Rs.255.4—after the exchange cap was lifted due to pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The good news is that this brings renewed hopes about the completion of the ninth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) but the economic future of the country is still in danger. What comes ahead is extreme uncertainty due to expected stagflation, unemployment, low exports and decreased economic growth.

The decision to put an artificial cap on the rupee was expected to be disastrous from the get go and the trajectory our economy took exemplifies exactly that; exports dwindled, values of remittances reduced, as did foreign investment and dollars dried up from the market. With the dollar valued at Rs.255.4, our foreign exchange reserves which were already at an all-time low of $3.5 billion will shrink further, prompting a severe crisis that may finally push us towards default. We may be one step closer to negotiations on the ninth review of the IMF deal but there is still a long way to go if we are to regain some semblance of economic normalcy.

Perhaps one of our biggest mistakes lies in fostering a close-knit relation between economics and politics. At a time when the IMF was pushing for fiscal reforms, the government resisted and refused to be ‘dictated’ by the international lender yet, here we are, trying to fulfill conditions set forth because we have understood that our survival without external help is nearly impossible. Had there been a consistent effort, we could have averted this disastrous situation we are in right now. Sure part of the problem is that the IMF’s conditions are harsh but the reality is that we have little choice at the moment.

The good is that the dollar black market will die out, and Pakistan’s stock exchange has almost immediate positive development. This indicates that there are still investors who are confident in the opportunities that lie in the country, and with the uncertainty of the IMF deal and exchange rate resolved, confidence in the economy has increased. Developments like these need to be capitalised upon by the government, and all political stakeholders, so that a comprehensive strategy can be made to encourage inflows and growth. We must distance ourselves from short-term policies that are more about appeasement rather than regaining stability.