The Election Commission of Pakistan had issued instructions for the local elections of Azad Kashmir.

The secretary election commission said every member need to act on party policy and a member could be declared incapable of running the elections given violation of this guideline.

As per the ECP, if any member supports the candidate of other party after winning elections, then that member can be disqualified upon the written application of his party’s president or chairman. Meanwhile, the electoral body urged the parties to make the voters aware of the party policy.