The term education simply refers to the act of acquiring knowledge. But if we think about it more, we’ll realize how much weight it carries. Education is a defining factor in an individual’s life. It impacts the decisions we make and the way we think. A nation made up of educated minds may even determine the success of a country. In Pakistan however, an estimated 22.8 million children are out of school. This alarming situation is even worse for girls who make up the majority of the given estimate.

The gender disparity in Pakistan’s education system persists. Most classrooms are dominated by boys while girls due to social taboos are forced to stay at home. Early-age marriages also play a part in keeping girls away from school, making Pakistan the second-highest country with out-of-school children. Besides this, in disadvantaged areas, a daughter’s education is often not prioritized as compared to a son who is pressurized to be the breadwinner of the household. Additionally, Child labor continues to be a leading factor in depriving children of education as people see their children as working machines rather than minors with the will to learn.

The importance of education is essential for our nation. It is observed that educated Individuals lead productive lives and earn higher incomes resulting in a stable economy. This proves the benefit that will occur if the education crisis in our country is handled well.

HANYA ZAFAR BARRY,

Karachi.