KHYBER - Khairullah Hawari, the former head of Tanzeem-e-Asateza in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while addressing a gathering organized in connection with the distribution of school bags to underprivileged students at the government high school in Loy-Shelman, Landi Kotal, Khyber, said that Tanzeem-e-Asateza Pakistan (teachers association) would make every effort to work for the teachers’ community’s welfare and will keep helping orphans and underprivileged students become contributing members of society.

According to Khairullah Hawari, despite the meager resources at their disposal, the educators employed by the government performed their tasks admirably. He declared that the Tanzeem-e-Asateza would do everything in its power to advance the teachers’ well-being and would uphold the teachers’ legal rights as its guiding principle.