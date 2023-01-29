Share:

Punjab former chief minister Parvez Elahi said on Sunday the Finance Minister Ishaq Dar greeted the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice-President Maryam Nawaz by increasing the prices of petrol and therefore its credit should be given to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter.

He said the situation of law and order had gone worse with the government while the government was busy only targeting political opponents and governance had also gone awry.

The former CM said the joblessness had exacerbated during the current government and the country was touching the default abyss while adding the people of the country had rejected the narrative of those who increased inflation and unemployment.