Pakistan People’s Party Punjab chapter General Secretary Syed Hasan Murtaza said on Sunday the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be held in conformity with the constitution.

Mr Murtaza stated that it was essential to thoroughly address the legal difficulties and objections. There was no political party or administration to blame for the election’s delay.

Mr Murtaza asserted that the constitution expressly provides for the holding of elections within ninety days. Using illegal tactics to postpone the elections was not the government’s objective, he continued.