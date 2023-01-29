Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will undertake an official visit to Moscow on the invitation of his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov from 29-30 January 2023. During his stay in Moscow, the foreign minister will hold official talks with the Russian foreign minister. “ During the talks the two sides would deliberate upon the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest”, foreign office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra said in an official statement. Both foreign ministers, after holding talks, would hold joint press briefing and would announce major decisions. This would be the first ever official visit of Bilawal Bhutto to Russia since assuming the office of the foreign minister in May last year. Ishtar Hamdani, a Pakistani journalist based in Moscow told The Nation on phone that the FM’s visit is the follow up of the recently concluded Pakistan Russia intergovernmental commission meeting. Bilawal Bhutto would finalise the prices of petroleum and LNG during his visit which Pakistan has agreed to buy from Russia. Hamdani said another important aspect of FM’s visit is Russian cooperation in food security with Pakistan. “Russia is self-sufficient in wheat and could help Pakistan in wheat supply at very economical rates to overcome wheat shortage in Pakistan,” he said.