This refers to the FPSC’s recent results regarding CSS. The bulk of the students opted for the exams to join civil service in Pakistan. One is at loss over the statistics issued by FPSC in failing candidates, especially English compulsory papers. A student could not get even one mark on an essay paper while in precis and composition, he secured more than 50 marks. It is a crystal clear fact that CSS aspirant burns the midnight oil to improve their English essay and comprehension skills. It is high time for the concerned authorities to devise a satisfactory mechanism for the CSS papers checking method.

SH BAKHTAWAR,

Nankana Sahib.