KARACHI-GFS Builders and Developers organised a grand Annual Awards ceremony 2022-23 to appreciate the significant and outstanding contribution of the employees towards tremendous growth and betterment of the organization.

Awards were given to the employees whose performance was extraordinary in the concerned departments. GFS has commenced the Annual Awards distribution to encourage the employees to develop their skill and working spirit. The event was attended by the consulate generals of Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Oman, UAE, delegations of Italy and Turkey, Altaf Tai, Hasnain Pardesi, Farooq Sattar including dignitaries from different walks of life and media representatives. Key holder of holy Kaaba, Saleh Bin Taha Al-Shaibi specially came to grace the event and he offered dua. Managing Director of GFS, Mansoor Wahid and Director Sales and Marketing, Mohsin Wahid were also present on the occasion. Governor Sindh, Muhammad Kamran Tessori was the chief guest.

Addressing the annual awards ceremony of GFS, Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Tessori said that holding such a colorful and grand event in a depressing atmosphere of the country is commendable. “We are losing the nationalism spirit and being divided into different factions of nationalities. Bangladesh and Malaysia are now more advance than us. We are producing doctors and engineers, but we failed to become a good human being. This is the reason for our disaster. I wish Pakistan become the best country in the world.”

Appreciating the GFS Annual Awards, Governor Kamran Tessori said that GFS is one of the best builders in Pakistan. GFS made a prestigious name in a very short period and provided people with houses to live in. Irfan Wahid is doing a great job and he is one of the most innovative and progressive thinkers.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) GFS Builders and Developer, Irfan Wahid said: “All our dreams could come true if we have the courage to pursue them. Everything is theoretically impossible until it is done. All GFS employees are my family. We are always one through thick and thin. GFS recognizes the outstanding performance of its employees and giving awards to the deserving persons for their achievements throughout the year is an essential part of GFS business strategy. Awards not only boost their involvement in work, but also encourage them to focus on work.”

Irfan Wahid said that GFS Builders & Developers has been associated with Karachi’s construction industry for the last two decades and has a prominent position in the city for its unique and outstanding projects. GFS stands for high quality and its construction designs shows a fine blend of modernity with a classical touch, and this exclusivity distinguishes GFS from other organizations.

Managing Director GFS, Mansoor Wahid said that GFS awards not only encourage its employees to show productivity but also motivate them to work hard with complete dedication and devotion.

Director Sales and Marketing, Mohsin Wahid said that GFS Builders initiated the modern lifestyle in residential and commercial projects and introduced a unique idea of city-within-a-city, which has given rise to a new trend in the world of construction.

Renowned singer and composer Sahir Ali Bagga enthralled the audience with his melodious numbers. Raqs e Rumi was also performed and highly appreciated by the audience. The event was conducted by Safa Fakhar and A.K.Memon.