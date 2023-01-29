Share:

ISLAMABAD - A patrolling team of Secretariat police station have arrested the guman and driver of former Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on charges of smugglingliquor, informed sources on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Muhammad Zaman and Muhammad Ajmal, hail from Gujrat, against whom a case was registered under 4 Prohibition Ordinance, they added.

Later on, the court of magistrate 1st class has sent the two accused to Adiala Jail. One of the accused Muhammad Zaman had submitted a written statement before the judge confessing he is gunman of former CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and had purchased 3 bottles of liquor from Islamabad to deliver his boss in Lahore.

According to contents of FIR? SI Nadim Mughal, posted in PS Secretariat, submitted a plaintiff stating he along with team was on routine patrolling/ placing picket near Bari Imam Colony to check the suspects when he spotted two suspecious men having a brown colour briefcase. He said police stopped them for checking and recovered three bottles of liquor from the briefcase. He said the two men were arrested on spot by the police. He pleaded for registration of a case against accused. Taking action, police filed a case against two bootleggers and shifted them to police station for further investigation.