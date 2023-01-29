Share:

The All Pakistan Public Transport Owners Federation (APPTOF) on Sunday announced 10 per cent increase in the inetrcity fares following a massive hike in the petroleum prices.

According to the federation s spokesman, the participants of the meeting opined that considerable increase in diesel prices would destroy the transport system across the country.

The spokesman said the fare for Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan from Lahore had been increased by Rs100; Lahore to Gujranwala Rs50, Lahore to Sadiqabad Rs200; and the fare for Lahore to Karachi had been increased by Rs600.