Peshawar - The upcoming general elections in Khyber pakhtunkhwa will be held peacefully, according to caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad azam Khan. he also stated that improving the province’s overall law and order situation will receive special attention to ensure the general elections are held in a peaceful, transparent, and fair manner.

He stated that the caretaker provincial government would do everything in its power to fulfill its responsibilities in an ideal way, including being fully aware of its obligations to hold the general elections peacefully and transparently.

When the newly sworn in provincial Caretaker ministers separately visited him at Chief Minister’s house on saturday, he shared these opinions with them. On this occasion, issues about conducting free and transparent elections were discussed.

The Chief Minister assured the interim cabinet members that the provincial establishment would provide the election Commission of pakistan with all necessary assistance in this regard. To make better and more efficient use of the resources at hand and to reduce wasteful spending in the best interests of the general public, azam Khan emphasized that his government would also place a strong emphasis on good governance.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed his commitment to addressing the province’s financial issues and pledged to make all reasonable measures in this direction. he also stated that all provincial financial concerns involving the federal government will be addressed at the federal level for prompt resolution.

He expressed the hope that the federal government, particularly the prime Minister, would cooperate in this respect and pledged to use all available means to obtain the province’s rightful shares under federal transfers, including those for the newly merged districts. The caretaker ministers were urged by the chief minister to put in a lot of effort to carry out their duties honorably.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister while taking notice of difficulties faced by the general public in getting petrol from petrol pumps in some of the cities has directed the Chief secretary to get reports from all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) in this regard. There were complaints that some of the petrol pumps suspended the supply of petrol to the consumers as news circulated regarding the possible increase in petroleum prices.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned high-ups for necessary steps to ensure the uninterrupted supply of petrol to consumers across the province. he also sought a report from the concerned quarters about the availability of wheat flour across the province.