Share:

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday issued a power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period From 09:00 am to 02:00 pm, Islamabad Circle, Shaheed Millat, Iqbal Town, Alipur, Satara Market, Azad Shaheed, Service Road East, Abbasi Market, G-9 Center, Carriage Factory, G-11/ 2, Railway Road, T&T, Company Bagh, Gharial, Kotli Sattian, Balawara, Buri Imam, Sohdran Road, Anguri, Shahpur, Shahdara, Magniyal, Desto, T&T, Treat, Bhara Kaho.II, Golf City, Bhara Kahu, NIH, Athal, Quaid-e-Azam University, Iqbal Street, NCP, Mandala Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Farooq Azam, New Milpur, Shakryal, F Block, Fazahia, Zafarul Haq Road, Arya Mohalla Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Bank Road.II, Tipu Road, Rahmatabad.I, Swan Garden.II, Model Town, Murree Brewery, Humayun, KH Road, Gulshanabad, Chakri, Qureshiabad, Cantt, Kahota City. II, Khawaja, New Chuah, Fazal Ahmad, Panjar, Hamid Jhangi, Pind Jatla, Bahr Kalial, Syed Kasran, CB Khan. II, Reliance Weaving Mill, Jarrar Comp, Lab. 1 & 2, Bhal, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhata Hatial, Shahigan, Adiala Jail, Shahpur, Khasala Feeders, Attock Circle, Taxila, Margalla, Nawababad, Behlot, Bin Bola, AWT, Valley, Small Industrial Estate, Lalazar, Khanabad, Lala Rukh, Industrial, Visa, Bolinwal. , Hattian, Hazro, Bara Zee, Bagh Nelab, Soni, Chhaji Mar, Murt, Pind Soltani, Mahfouz Shaheed, Ahmad Dal, Gagan Feeders, Chakwal Circle, From 10:00 am to 03:00 pm, Tharpal, Megan, Khairpur, Islamia Chowk, Dera Muslim, Dhadial Express, Latifal, Sihgalabad, Pinnwal, CS Shah, Duffer, Toba, PD Khan, Abdullahpur, Hassal, Dhadanka, Murt, Jatla, Pira Fatial, Tau Muharram Khan, Mail, Vanhar, Darut feeders. , Jhelum Circle, Ajmal Shaheed, F-13 Garmala, Langarpur, Mandi Bhalwal, Fatehpur, Akram Shaheed, Pakhwal, Dina 3 Rohtas, Chamala, Dina. 1, Bakrala, Domeli, New Sanghui, Dina City, Ward No. 8, Sohawa Kachhari. , Baba Shaheed, Chhappar Sharif, Kantriala, Islampura Feeders, GSO Circle, From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Mira Jafar, G-14/2, Chakswari Feeder, From 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM, Islamgarh Grid Station, From 12:00 pm to 04:00 pm, Dhadyal Rural, Dhadyal No. 2, Chowk Subhan Feeders and surrounding areas.