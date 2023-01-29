Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has called a meeting of the party’s core committee to discuss political and economic situation in the country.

The former prime minister has called all former members of the National Assembly to his Zaman Park residence for meeting to be held later in the day.

The committee would hold consultation on by-elections announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on 33 National Assembly seats. It will also devise a strategy against the treatment being meted out to PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, who is in the custody of Islamabad police in a threatening case.

A day earlier, Judicial Magistrate Waqas Ahmed Raja extended physical remand of the former information minister for two more days after a district and sessions court accepted a plea of Islamabad police for extension in remand.

Earlier this week, the top electoral body issued schedule for by-elections on NA seats fell vacant after Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf accepted their resignations submitted after the ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister through no-confidence vote in April last.