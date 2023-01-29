Share:

ISAMABAD - Intelligence operatives Saturday claimed to have busted and dismantled a major terror network belonging to the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and spread over various parts of KPK and saved the country from a major terrorist disaster. According to the details shared by security and intelligence agencies with The Nation, Afghan cell phone SIMs and various drugs and currency from the terrorist network possession were confiscated which helped in busting the terror network.

According to details, on 19th January a terrorist who belonged to the outlawed Tehrik-iTaliban Pakistan (TTP) carried out suicide attack on the Takhta Baig check post in Jamrud KP, which resulted in the death of three police personnel. After the attack the attacker also blew himself up resulting in his instant death.

Later the TTP claimed responsibility for the suicide attack on the check post.

The intelligence agencies after the attack started a probe and had collected bullet shells and body parts of the dead attacker for forensic analysis with the help of CCTV footage and geo-fencing.

According to the information gathered as result of the investigations on January 21, it was emerged that TTP terrorist Umar was planner and was behind the suicide attack.

The investigation further revealed that a resident of Jamrud and another TTP member Satana Jan facilitated terrorist Umar in planning and executing the attack.

The intelligence agencies further revealed in their investigations that another two suspects Farman and Abdul Qayyum close to the suicide attacker were also arrested in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on January 23. The outlawed TTP has admitted that in the IBO operation Satana Jan who facilitated Terrorist Umar, was killed.

The security agencies on January 27th carried out another IBO operation on a tip-off and subsequently arrested the facilitators Fazal Amin, Fazal Ahmad, Muhammad Amir and Hamadullah. Another two Afghan citizens were also arrested in the operation.

One of the arrested facilitators Fazal Ahmed during the investigations revealed that the suicide attacker of 19th January terror attack was anAfghan citizen.

terrorist facilitator Satana Jan brought attacker to Pakistan and provided him suicide jacket and other weapons.

The facilitator visited the attack venue and took pictures with his phone.

Satana Jan was part of TTP in north Waziristan and used four places for hiding and also used these places to plan suicide attacks on security forces.

The suicide attacker was sent to Pakistan by his handlers for carrying out attack on security check post on 19th January 2023.