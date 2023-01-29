Share:

MIRPUR (AJK): - Japan-based Kashmir Solidarity Forum (KSFJ) Chairman Barrister Shahid Majeed Sheikh said that February 5 will be observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day in Japan to express solidarity with Kashmiri people and to condemn Indian occupational forces’ atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to APP via phone from Tokyo on Saturday, he said that India’s illegal occupation has created an alarming situation in IIOJK where innocent people were being killed every day by the Indian forces which failed to curb Kashmiris’ voice for freedom.

He continued that on February 5, Kashmiri expatriates in Japan will submit a resolution from the platform of KSFJ to the United Nations Representative Office in Tokyo to remind the UN of its pledge made to the people of Kashmir, accepting their right of self-determination. “A similar resolution will also be submitted to the Indian Embassy in Tokyo,” he added .

He said India has been trying to enforce its aggressively-hostile agenda in the entire region and the entire world clearly knows India’s frustrated efforts for establishing its so-called supremacy in South Asia.

Barrister Majeed said the heinous designs of the Indian government to maintain its illegal hold on Jammu and Kashmir has put the safety and future of South Asia at stake. KSFJ Chairman said that Kashmiris had been fighting for their birthright for the last seven decades and would continue the independence movement till it reached its logical conclusion.