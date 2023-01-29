Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan achieved another mega milestone in indigenous ship-development project; wherein, the Keel-Laying ceremony of first indigenously-designed gun boat was held at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW), said the Pakistan Navy officials on Saturday.

Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami graced the occasion as chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest said that it is a matter of great pride to witness development of the first indigenously-designed gun boat for the Pakistan Navy. He appraised that Pakistan Navy is aware of the evolving geo-strategic situation in the region and will continue to enhance naval potential to remain combat-ready to counter any nefarious designs.

The chief guest praised the joint efforts and performance of Ministry of Defence Production, Pakistan Navy and Karachi Shipyard for achieving historical milestone in indigenously designing the gun boat and reaffirmed Pakistan Navy’s resolve in mastering shipbuilding in Pakistan.

Earlier, during the welcome address, the MD KS&EW Rear Admiral Salman Ilyas highlighted that Karachi Shipyard is fully cognizant and completely aligned with the goals set forth by the government and Pakistan Navy in pursuing self-reliance in the defence shipbuilding industry. He also appraised the audience about various ongoing projects at KS&EW.

The indigenously-designed gun boat will be equipped with stateof-the-art weapons and sensors. The ceremony was attended by officials from Pakistan Navy and KS&EW, said the officials.