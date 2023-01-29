Share:

PESHAWAR - Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, a Former Prime Minister and leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (PMLNawaz), stated on Saturday that Pakistan’s current political system cannot address the country’s current economic and other problems. He urged the political forces to work together to help Pakistan escape the current crisis. He also emphasized the value of respecting the views of others.

Mr. Khaqan Abbasi remarked during a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club that the current political structure makes it hard to resolve the nation’s problems, and he added that maintaining the status quo will never result in a solution. The PML-N leader expressed regret that, despite the Parliament is a body of elected representatives, the major issues facing the nation are not being discussed there.

Unfortunately, the economy of the nation has reached the verge of collapse, according to Khaqan Abbasi, who also noted that there is now no venue available to discuss the current problems facing the nation as a whole.

Furthermore, he expressed sorrow that 50 years had gone by since Pakistan’s Constitution came into effect but that problems remain unsolved, and he labeled this a failure of politics, the constitution, and political leadership because a remedy is not apparent in the current system.

Flanked by ex senator of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, and leaders from various political parties, Abbasi noted that complications that were currently confronted in the political and economic system had never been seen in the history of the country. How much Pakistan is in trouble, no one is worried about it, Abbasi said and asserted that it is the responsibility of the political parties to correct the current political system and jointly sort out viable solutions to all the issues.

The blame game and accusations were being leveled against one another, according to the former premier Mr. Abbasi. He pleaded with the political establishment to put aside their differences and work together to get the nation out of the current judicial, democratic, and economic challenges.

The PML-N leader added that some judicial and institutional judgments had an impact on the course of the nation. He emphasized the need for all political figures to come together and create a shared road map for resolving the current political and economic issues.

After a tragic occurrence occurred in Peshawar about eight years ago, Khaqan Abbasi reminded the legislators, judges, and armed forces that they had come together and that we had succeeded in fighting terrorism because of this unity. Accordingly, he stated that such unity is desperately needed right now, taking into account the current situation.

Speaking about the complaints raised by residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the former FATA during a non-political meeting in Peshawar, Mr. Abbasi said that despite the merging of tribal regions, poverty and backwardness remained, and problems in tribal regions are still unresolved. even though the country’s constitution has been in place for nearly 50 years, the former premier stated, no one can foresee what will happen next because the tribal people still lack access to basic infrastructure, health, and education services.

In reply to a query, he said that it is our duty as a politician to raise these issues of the people and country, as Pakistan is currently confronted with a host of challenges and issues like the economy, law and order, illiteracy, corruption, and departmental reforms, which are needed to address on a priority basis.

while replying to another query regarding any action of their parties after the formation of a parallel group and faction, Mr. Abbasi said: if those who are expelled for talking on people’s issues, then it will not be called a political party. He also clarified that a forum was constituted which is purely non-political, aimed at highlighting public issues through it. He continued to say that not a single political party will be able to resolve the country’s issues.