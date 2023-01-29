Share:

LAHORE -Ludhiana Gymkhana clinched the 20-K Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament title after defeating Cricket Center Club by 47 runs in the final here at the Model Town Greens Ground on Saturday.

Dawood Barry, President Managing Committee of Cooperative Model Town Society, along with Nabeel Ahmad, sponsor and patron of 20-K Cup 2023, graced the prize distribution ceremony as chief guests and distributed prizes among the winners and top performers in the presence of galaxy of former Test cricketers Misbah ul Haq, Abdul Razzaq, Aizaz Cheema, Muhammad Ilyas as well as Muhammad Mushtaq, Shoaib Dar, Raza Hameed, Wahab Dar, Bilal Javaid, Kashif Butt, Farhan Nisar and others.

Ludhiana Gymkhana, batting first, posted 163-5 in 20 overs. Asim Ali Nasir hammered 54 runs of 35 balls while Muhammad Waqas struck 53 and Fahad Munir 27 runs. Muhammad Ali bagged 2-32 while Usama Mir got one wicket. Cricket Center, in reply, could score 116-9 in 20 overs. Bilawal Iqbal scored 32 and Ali Zafar 18 runs. Kashif Saddiuqe clinched 3-12, M Junaid 3-31 and Intasar Ali one wicket. Asim Ali Nasir was named player of the final.

Speaking on the occasion, Nabeel Ahmad said that the purpose of conducting this event, named after his father Col Fateh Sher Khan, was to provide the club cricketers a big platform to showcase their talent and earn big prize money. “I will continue to support club cricket in Pakistan and besides holding this annual event, I will also try to provide some other big opportunities to them so that they may excel at higher level and earn international laurels for Pakistan,” said Nabeel, who himself is a former first-class cricketer..