Share:

Total six matches were decided in the National Challenge Cup 2023 played at different venues in the country.

In the first match of the day, Nimso beat Hazara by 3-1. From Nimso, Fahim, Azmat and Ali smashed one goal apiece while Syed from Hazara Scored only one goal for his side.

In the second match of the day, Asia Ghee beat Ashraf Sugar Mills by 2-1. From Asia Ghee, Muhammad Jamil scored 1st goal in the 32nd min while Muhammad Hassan slammed one goal in the 62nd min. For ASM, the only goal was hammered by Kashif Ameen in the 83rd min.

In the third match of the day, HEC beat Saif Textile by 2-0. From HEC, Ehtisham and Waqas scored the goals in the 3rd and 83rd min, respectively.

In the fourth match of the day, Army beat POF by 4-0. From Army, Qadeer Hussain hammered a hat trick while Mohammad Afzaal turned the team hat trick into a quartet in 87th minute.

In the Fifth match of the day, PAF beat BHCC by 3-0. From PAF, Essa, Samad and Farhan scored one goal a piece in 48th, 93rd and 95th minute.

In the sixth match of the day, S.A Farms beat Klash Mills by 1-0. S.A Farms' Hamza Azmat fired one goal in 45th min.