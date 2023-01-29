Share:

LAHORE -Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) outplayed their opponents to enter the semifinals of the Inter-Departmental National Basketball Championship being organised by Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad. In the first match of the second day, PAF outsmarted Police by 85-29 points. PAF players showed excellent skills during the match to get 39-point lead as the first half of the match finished at 49-10. Umair Jan scored 21 and Mehtab Akram 16 points for the winning team while Ali Raza scored 20 points for Police team. In the second match, POF beat Navy by 68-56. Farrukh Sher scored 20 and M Farooq scored 14 points for the winning team.