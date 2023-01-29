Share:

Many a moon ago, a high-profile ministerial meeting discussed the country’s taxation system. A senior official intervened, saying, “We have reached the Laffer Curve, no need for more taxation.” The minister was understandably impressed by the term and nodded in affirmation. The meeting told me it was apparent that none of our country’s great wizards and finance gurus had any idea about the Laffer Theory. The term hence transformed into a political curve.

So, what is this curve all about? It is a Western capitalist phenomenon where taxation is a major revenue source. Derived from Arthur Laffer, an American economist, the Laffer Curve is a theoretical association between tax rates and the resulting amounts of tax revenues collected by the government. It assumes zero tax revenue generated at the extrema of tax rates. It simply means no one would pay the tax if they were too high.

The Laffer Curve is normally illustrated as a graph that initiates from a 0 percent tax rate with no tax revenue. It rises to a maximum level of tax revenue at a midway tax rate and then drops to zero tax revenue at a 100 percent tax rate. The curve is directly associated with the country’s income and its constituent’s capacity to pay taxes. As one would imagine, it varies from country to country.

The zero percent tax rate would logically mean zero revenues, and one at 100 percent would make them run away from tax payments. For Laffer, there is a point in between which is a win-win situation. This is the point where taxpayers are paying happily. Beyond this point, raising the tax would lead to a damaging effect on economic incentives. In other words, tax collection would decrease as the tax rate is raised.

Interestingly, since we are obsessed with western concepts, few people know that Laffer Curve is not new. Even Arthur Laffer admitted that he did not invent the curve but took it from Ibn Khaldun, a 14th-century Muslim and North African philosopher. Many ideas we today associate with Western free-market thinkers originated in Muslim countries during the Golden Age of Islam.

Unfortunately, the Laffer Curve’s major fallacy is that politicians and policymakers often use it to justify lowering taxes and decreasing government revenue. For example, Eastern European countries that are more socialist than free economies have used the Laffer Curve to minimise taxes. However, they continue to remain on the left side of the curve. Does that help? Not really. Many Eastern European countries still struggle with tax collection and revenue increment despite building a narrative that less tax means more revenue.

The best explanation of the Laffer Curve would be the point where a citizen does not feel burdened to pay. This point varies from country to country or even industry to industry. The billion-dollar question is whether our officials and leaders know where the Laffer Curve stands in Pakistan. The answer is a big no. “Forget the finance ministers; even the taxation department and experts have no idea, nor are they interested in finding out. Their taxation policies are based on impulsive public reaction and political interests,” a renowned economist and a former FBR official told me.

Even though the Laffer theory applies at the macro level across country-wide revenue, Pakistan is a unique example where the curve can vary from industry to industry. This is a unique yet exploitative position. For example, a curve point in the agriculture sector may lie on the left side (lower tax) as it is a basic commodity. However, on the leisure side, such as the tobacco industry, it may lie on the right side. The reason is simple; a consumer will pay an even a bit higher tax on a cigarette box due to the craving it brings. It is a leisure value, not a necessity.

The Pakistani economy, especially our taxation principles, have been firefighting for decades, perhaps since the post-Ayub era. The hour needs policy makers and thinkers to sit together and find the right curve. Currently, 7.1 million people are registered with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), but only 3.1 million file annual tax returns. The remaining 4 million avoid taxes, and the FBR cannot bring them under the tax net. These numbers reflect that we have lost the curve.

In a research article, The Journal of Economic Impact explained how the Laffer Curve exists in Pakistan’s tax structure. The article, which was published early last year, says, “During the past two decades, the tax-to-GDP ratio remained very low despite numerous efforts made by governments, mainly due to the factors such as distortionary tax concessions and exemptions, fragile enforcement of tax laws, non-compliance in paying taxes on a large scale, a greater share of indirect taxes as compared to the direct taxes, persistently narrow tax base and weak administration in the tax system of Pakistan.”

According to the paper, a few sectors are under taxation, many are partially taxed, and some are not taxed in Pakistan. That suggests an unfair distribution and contribution of taxes caused a low tax-to-GDP ratio and narrow tax base over the years. “Levying the high tax rates is not a solution to low tax to GDP ratio but remedying the other pitfalls in the present tax system is crucial,” says the article.

Taxes are crucial for fostering economic growth and development. The government needs sustainable sources of funding for social programs and public investments. Programs providing health, education, infrastructure, and other services are essential to achieve the common goal of a prosperous, functional, and orderly society, and they require that governments raise revenues.

Taxation not only pays for public goods and services but is also a key ingredient in the social contract between citizens and the economy. Suppose the government is the custodian of the tax revenue and is obliged to spend it in the right place. In that case, it is also the duty of the private sector and an individual not to skip the responsibility and pay taxes. That said, the curious case of the lost curve needs to be solved soon in Pakistan.