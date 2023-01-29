Share:

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Tourism and Sports Aun Chaudhry has said that great investment opportunities are available in the tourism sector of Pakistan and the government is extending all possible support for encouraging investment in this sector.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the two-day ‘Travel and Adventure Show’ in New York on Saturday, Aun Chaudhry said that overseas Pakistanis and investors can take full advantage of this opportunity which not only will help to explore the tourism potential of Pakistan but will also promote soft image of Pakistan at international level.

The PM aide expressed the commitment to promote Pakistan’s tourism sector at all levels, saying that the development of this sector will help in achieving economic development by generating more foreign exchange.

He said that efforts are being made to promote and showcase Pakistan’s rich tourism heritage at all international forums with the active participation of stakeholders.

He also appreciated the cooperation of the mission of Pakistan in New York and the efforts of public and private sector tourism organizations for promoting the soft image of Pakistan through arranging such events.

Speaking at the occasion, PTDC Managing Director Rana Aftar Rehman also briefed about the plans and activities of PTDC to get maximum benefits from the event.

PTDC, along with six provincial and regional tourism departments, 20 private tour operators, and hospitality companies will take part in the show, and highlight the country’s rich tourism potential for the world.

The provincial departments taking part in the event include Sindh Tourism Development Corporation (STDC), Tourism Development Cooperation of Punjab (TDCP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cultural and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), Culture and Tourism Department Gilgit-Baltistan (CTDGB) and Tourism Department of Balochistan.

The Pakistani delegation will also participate in other sideline meetings to promote Pakistan as a tourist destination in the North American market.

“The event is a great opportunity to showcase the great potential of Pakistan’s tourism industry and create linkages with the leading international players of the tourism industry which will greatly help attract more tourists.

The event will also help enhance the inflow of foreign tourists to discover the rich tourism potential of Pakistan which will contribute to the socio-economic development of the country.

Travel and Adventure Show provides a great opportunity to interact with the top international and domestic travel destinations, tour operators, cruise lines and travel providers.

With more than 110 events and over 18 years running, the Travel and Adventure Show series has been the go-to place for over 2.5 million travellers and over 4,500 of the world’s top destinations, tour operators, cruise lines and travel providers from around the globe.

Pakistan has great potential to attract a huge number of foreign tourists and expatriate Pakistanis to explore and witness the country’s culture, ecotourism and Sikh heritage.