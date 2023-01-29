Share:

One obstacle that is hindering Pakistani people today from making progress is their lack of passion and deterministic attitudes. It’s as if they have accepted that it’s their ultimate fate to stay poor, hapless, and miserable. Pakistan is jumping from one crisis to another. Most of these are man-made but many regard these as if they are the making of physical laws. Ginormous floods hit Pakistan in 2010 too. If then the governing elites had paid heed to building resilience, the Pakistanis would not have to face the level of destructions it had to in the aftermath of 2022 flood.

Deterministic attitudes make people lethargic. Most Pakistani people became lethargic and passionless. They don’t challenge the status quo which is obstructing their social mobility. People at top of social ladder are presenting IMF Programme as remedy to poor’s problem. But it became clear from past experiences that IMF solutions will only benefit the rich few. IMF and other foreign organisations are instruments of neo colonists who want to perpetuate their interest and keep their hegemonic position intact. Rich few in southern countries are their accomplices in this unethical exercise. Pakistanis are not standing in revolt against these unethical forces. Private sector organisations are also exploiting workers. New graduates are made to work on meagre wages. When these graduates realise that they are being exploited and demand their due share, these private organisations easily dispose them and hire the new crop. Young-grads face burnout and are never promoted. That’s the reason that pakistani people fill stadiums for getting job in government sector.

Besides Pakistan people are afraid of retaliations that their action will produce. Other countries youth are their assets while Pakistani youth became a burden. Pakistani masses should learn lessons from their Iranian neighbors who are directing their energies toward right object that will make the right difference. Workers in England too are rebelling against the people on top of ladder to get their due share. Though rebellion will have short term costs, it will result in long term benefits.

HALEEMA SAADIA,

Kallar Syedan.