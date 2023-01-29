Share:

ISLAMABAD - A delegation of Pakistani Zaireen placed the traditional Chaddar at the Dargah of Hazrat Khawaja Syed Moinuddin Hasan Chishti (RA) in Ajmer Sharif today, on the occasion of the 811th annual Urs celebrations. Pakistan High Commission India Salman Sharif, Chargé d’Affaires, Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi, also took part in the ceremony, representing the government of Pakistan.

This year a total of 240 Zaireen, led by a representative of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, are visiting Ajmer Sharif from 25 January to 1 February, 2023 to participate in the 811th Urs Mubarak.