Share:

The only reason for time is so that everything doesn’t happen at once.

–Albert Einstein

The Sumerians looked to the heavens as they invented the system of time back in history. They decided to divide the hours into 60 minutes and the days into 24 hours. The reason for this division is to prevent time from functioning on a decimal or duodecimal basis and instead operate on a sexagesimal system. For the ancient Sumerin innovators who divided the moments of the heavens into countable intervals, 60 was the perfect number. The number 60 is divided by 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20 and 30 in equal parts. Ancient astronomers believed that there were 360 days in a year, a number in which 60 fits neatly six times. The Sumerian Empire did not last however but this is one system that they gave to the world that is still being used today.