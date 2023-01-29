Share:

MARDAN - The massive increases in bread prices greatly alarmed the people, and neither the district administration nor the food authorities could control the district’s bread rates.

The Nation has learned that bakers (Naan-Bai) have established self-made prices of low-weight bread at rs. 30 for plain bread and rs. 50 for paratha and have started selling it openly in the district, particularly in the urban areas like par hoti, Babu Mohalla, Khawaja Ganj Bazar, Kas Korona, Bank road, College Chowk, Bajli Ghar, shamsi road, Nahar Chowk, Chato Chowk, Baghdad, sabzi Mandi, Bari Cham, Nowshera road, Charsada Chowk, Dwasaro Chowk.

The official price list of 10 rupees per 150gm of bread has not yet been modified by the district administration or the food controller. In the district, and particularly in the metropolitan areas, the NaanBai association has established its prices for paratha and plain bread.

People expressed their displeasure over claims that the Naan-Bai had raised the price of paratha and plain bread. They also gripe about how the weight of the paratha and bread has decreased as prices have gone up.