ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy Flotilla comprising PNS Rahnaward and Rasadgar along with PN submarine Hashmat port-called Muscat, Oman and Bandar Abbas, Iran respectively during the overseas deployment, said the Pakistan Navy officials.

On arrival at the host countries’ ports, Pakistan Navy ships were warmly welcomed by representatives of Pakistani embassies and officials of host navies. The Mission Commander along with Commanding Officers of ships called on naval leadership of both countries. During the interactions, matters of mutual interest and cooperation in maritime security, ship building capability of Pakistan, training opportunities in PN including sea training were discussed.

According to a press release received here on Saturday, the Mission Commander conveyed well wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of host countries in general and host navies in particular. During the port calls, various bilateral activities including exchange visits onboard units, orientation visits of military installations and coordination meetings were undertaken. Students of Pakistani School Muscat and members of the Pakistani community also visited PN ships.

Upon completion of port-call at Iran, PN ships participated in passage exercise with Iranian Navy ship IRIS KAMAN to enhance interoperability. The port visits of Oman and Iran by PN flotilla will further enhance existing close diplomatic ties and cordial relations with friendly countries, said the officials.