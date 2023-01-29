Share:

Rawalpindi -Police booked as many as 22 persons including two directors of illegal housing society on charges of terrorism and attempted murder for their alleged involvement in opening firing on a police patrolling team in Chontra, informed sources on Saturday.

The First Information Report (FIR) was chalked with Police Station Chontra under sections 324/353/186/440 and 109 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on complaint of Muhammad Luqman Pasha, SHO PS Chontra. Of 22 accused, two nominated persons were Chaudhry Naheem Ijaz and Chauhdry Nadim Ijaz, directors of illegal housing society Blue World City, sources added.

Police carried out a massive raid on Blue Hills Office of illegal private housing society located at GT Road to arrest the accused.

The accused later launched propaganda against CPO Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari and Chontra police of storming into their office without having warrants from court; ransacking it and stealing valuables and amount of Rs 40 million.

However, Inspector Sajjad Ul Hassan, the spokesman to CPO, vehemently condemned the criminal management of illegal housing society and rejected the allegations levelled against police.

He said the management of TV channel would be sued for running baseless and fake news against police.

According to contents of FIR, SHO PS Chontra SI Muhammad Luqman Pasha lodged complaint that he along with team was on a routine patrol between Moza Sangral and Ladian when armed goons of illegal private housing society opened intense firing on mobile van of police.

He said the cops narrowly escaped the deadliest armed attack. He said the bullet riddled police mobile van was later taken to police station. The attackers managed to escape from scene.

He said the armed persons opened firing on police party on nodes of Chauhdry Nahim Ijaz and Chauhdry Nadim Ijaz who were angry over police for filing dozens of cases against them for their alleged involvement in land grabbing, murders, attempted murders and other heinous crimes. He appealed police to register case against accused. Police lodged case and started investigation.

“Rawalpindi police are committed to root out menace of land grabbing from Chontra and will not bow before any negative propaganda,” said CPO adding that the police had rejected the baseless allegations levelled against cops by the management of illegal private housing society.