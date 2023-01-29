Share:

RAWALPINDI - Police have conducted search operations in different areas here on Saturday, informed police spokesman. The operation was carried out on the direction of City Police Officer CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari to ensure law and order. Search operations were conducted in different areas of City, Saddar Bairooni and Airport. He informed that a heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials conducted search operations.

A total of 169 houses, collected data of 41 tenants, 25 shops and 5 hotels and 423 suspects were questioned during the operation.

According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.