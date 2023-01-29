Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has criticized the economic policies of the incumbent government that caused immeasurable suffering to the citizens through record-high inflation, and taking the economy on the brink of default.

“In yesterday’s (Friday) press conference, we had hoped that Mr. Ishaq Dar will do the honorable thing and hand over his resignation for misleading the nation, causing immeasurable suffering to the citizens through record-high inflation, and taking the economy on the brink of default,” Former Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said in response to the Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s press conference. Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar on Friday criticized Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan by holding him responsible for the ongoing economic crisis in the country.

In a statement, Tarin said that on the day the exchange rate posted another record low of 262 to the US dollar, there were no clarifications from Mr. Dar, who used to boast that he will bring the dollar rate to below 200.

He further said that immeasurable loss to the economy as a result of the ‘dollar peg’ policy can be clearly seen in the economic data, with SBP reserves falling to $ 3.7 billion), which is hardly three weeks of import cover. Dar has brought the economy to the brink of a default, with exports declining 7 percent, remittances declining by 11 percent and FDI down 59 percent.

Tarin said that under the Imran Khan government, the economy was expanding at 6 percent for the second consecutive year with record exports, record large-scale manufacturing output and record output of agriculture crops. The agricultural sector posted growth of 4.4% in FY22, which is the highest posted since FY05. The economy was booming with record exports of $ 32 billion in FY22, credit to the private sector grew by 22% percent. However, he said that under the PDM government,

the economy has nose-dived and SBP now estimates that GDP growth will slow down to just 2 percent in the current year, compared to 6 percent under the PTI government. Former Finance Minister said that PDM has unleashed a tsunami of inflation that has never before been recorded in our 75-year history. Already inflation has averaged 25 percent in the Jul-Dec FY23 period, compared to inflation of 10.8 percent under the PTI government (Jul to Mar FY22). Meanwhile, with the depreciation of rupee, a second wave of inflation tsunami has been unleashed. He quoted experts including Dr Hafiz Pasha have warned that inflation will rise to 35 percent in the days ahead due to measures of the PDM government. He said that under PDM government, average electricity prices for consumers have been increased by 100 percent. Imran Khan had kept petrol and diesel prices at Rs 150/ liter, by reducing taxes to zero percent. However, PDM has raised petrol prices to Rs 214/ liter.

This includes a record Rs 50/ liter tax (PL). With recent devaluation, new prices will rise to Rs 260. Diesel prices are now expected to rise to Rs 290 due to recent devaluation and PL of Rs 50/litre. The economic wizard of PTI said that prices of food commodities including wheat, chicken, onions and others have increased during PDM government. Meanwhile, the volume of public debt has also sky rocketed in last eight to nine months.