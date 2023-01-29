Share:

LAHORE - Vice President and Chief Organiser of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz Sharif said Saturday her PML-N party, under the leadership of her father Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, had always strived for durable economic development and it was determined to put the country again on the track to progress and prosperity. Addressing the first public gathering here on Saturday after her arrival from the United Kingdom where she stayed nearly for four months, she said that despite being ousted from the governments three times, Nawaz Sharif was still most popular leader of the country.

In her first speech after her return to Pakistan after a nearly four-month sojourn in London. She announced that the PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif would soon return to Pakistan and would be among the party workers and people of the country.

The party would make a comeback to serve people and bring back the pace of development and growth, she said adding that the PML-N leadership was fully aware of the current inflation due to which prices of electricity, gas, bread and other commodities had gone up. The party would not sit with ease until prevailing issues were not resolved.

Maryam said that since the most popular leader and most competent ex-PM Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on having an Iqama, the country was facing continuous instability. She said that it was only the PML-N which could steer the country of prevailing challenges like it did in the past whenever it got a chance to serve people. Nawaz Sharif was punished just for serving people and the country, she added.

Maryam Nawaz said that the previous PTI government was responsible for the current situation of the country as it did nothing for the welfare of masses during the four-year rule except for victimising the opponents. She said that the PTI should be held accountable for their incompetency and corruption committed during the rule.

She said that the PML-N and its workers were never afraid of holding elections and it would win with thumping majority whenever the elections would be held.

Maryam Nawaz said she had to go abroad for her medical treatment; however, now she was back and would start connecting with the party workers and would also visit every district of the province.

She also thanked the party workers and leaders for reaching her at the airport and giving her a warm welcome.

Earlier, she was given a warm welcome on her arrival at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in the afternoon. A large number of the PML-N workers and leaders were present in and outside the airport to welcome their leader. Tight security arrangements were also made at the airport on the occasion.

Maryam Nawaz also asked the nation to “have faith in Ishaq Dar [and] God” to steer the country’s deteriorating economy out of the current quagmire. Speaking to jubilant supporters waving party flags, she said, “The point that four years of disqualification, incompetence and neglect have made the economy reach today, it will take some time but have faith in Ishaq Dar [and] God. We’ll take the economy out of this [quagmire].”

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said the people had rejected the “lies of Imran Khan” by giving warm welcome to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz at the Lahore Airport on her return from London.

The minister, in a tweet, said Imran Khan who was a “plunderer” of Toshakhana had received an answer from the people who accorded a warm welcome to Maryam Nawaz.

“By giving a warm welcome to Maryam Nawaz without a call from party, the nation has proved with whom they stand with,” she added.

The minister extended gratitude to the nation for turning out in a large numbers at the airport for welcoming Maryam Nawaz back to the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday welcomed Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League(Nawaz) Maryam Nawaz on her return to Pakistan. In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “With the blessing of Allah and prayers of the nation, daughter Maryam Nawaz came back to the country after regaining her health.”

“In the way, she always upheld the ideology of Quaid Muslim League (Nawaz), principles and truth, with the same enthusiasm and energy she will assume her responsibilities,” he added.