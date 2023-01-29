Share:

In an unsurprising development of events in India, the police detained students for watching a screening of the banned BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the role he played in the 2002 Gujarat Riots. Major international organisations like Amnesty International and the Human Rights Watch have asserted that this reflects a larger crackdown against freedom of the press, state criticism, and minorities but still, the international community seems to have taken no concrete step to bring the fascist state back in line.

According to reports coming out of New Delhi, the BJP government had already banned the screening of the documentary earlier this week and prohibited the public from sharing it on social media platforms as well. Agitated by such severe restrictions, students across the country resisted instructions and proceeded forward to watch the film only to experience a harsher clampdown in response. Police officials have now been instructed to seize laptops, detain individuals and ban the assembly of more than four people. In other places like the Jawaharlal Nehru University, authorities cut off power supply and disabled the internet in order to stop the screenings from happening.

What this reflects is serious insecurity on part of the Indian state, and alludes to the idea that certain individuals like PM Modi have an integral role to play in an event that killed at least 2000 Muslims. We cannot wipe out history and any attempts to do so manifest in extreme ways that curtail individualistic freedoms. The fact that the Indian government has gone to this extent shows that we have a fascist state in the making and all the international community is doing in the face of such horrifying facts is expressing ‘disapproval’.

At this point in time, there is little that our government has to do to bring to light the human rights issue in India, or the kind of repressive policies that the state has been introducing in recent years. Everything is out in the open to see and what is most upsetting is that most individuals who were complicit in the act continue to remain in positions of power and act with impunity. For a world that harps on about adhering to humanitarian values, there is severe neglect being shown towards the atrocities being committed in India.