LAHORE -Sixteen years old Saad Habib Malik of Rumanza Golf Club, DHA Multan turned out to be front runner after the completion of the second round of the three-round golf trials for selection as members of the Pakistan contingent due to participate in the Nick Faldo Golf Series in Vietnam.

Saad was at his brilliant best and surfaces in total command of the event with a score of gross 67, and an aggregate of 139, five under par for two rounds. “I was so pleased with my shot making yesterday. I certainly look forward to excelling in these trials to an extent that I look better than all fellow competitors,” said Saad.

In U-21 for boys, Syed Yashal Shah of Karachi Golf Club was on top with an aggregate score of 142 for two rounds. His nearest competitor Omar Khalid of Karachi was on the second with an aggregate of 150 gross followed by Damil Ataullah of Lahore Garrison at 151. In girls U-21, Parkha Ijaz (Defence Raya) 72+80=150 and Hamna Amjad (PAF, Skyview) 76+74=150 are on top. In U-16, Bushra Fatima accumulated a score of 158(80+78) and she is three strokes ahead of Amina Tiwana.

In U-16, Saad Habib had an aggregate score of 139 while M Irtiza Hussain was second at 151 and Laraib Rehman at 164. In 12-16 years age category, Shahmeer Majid with two rounds score 153 (75+78) secured first spot followed by Shahraiz Abbas and Abdullah Ansar, both bracketed at a score of 157.