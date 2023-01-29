Share:

The recent honour killings of three young women in Pakistan—a 19-year-old who was killed outside the Karachi city court by her father for marrying of her own accord, a 13-year-old found dead in an abandoned well in Jhang after being murdered by her father, and an 18-year-old who was murdered by her father and in front of her mother after a dancing video of her went viral on social media—serve as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle for women’s rights in the country.

Honour killings, a form of violence perpetrated in the name of maintaining honour and protecting the reputation of the family and community, are driven by a desire to uphold strict social norms. These killings are particularly prevalent in cultures where there is a strong expectation for individuals, particularly women, to conform to rigid societal expectations. Common reasons for honour killings include suspicions of extramarital relationships, refusal of arranged marriages, seeking a divorce, perceived promiscuity, and other forms of nonconformity.

Women, who are often seen as the primary guardians of family honour, are disproportionately targeted in these killings. Their actions and behaviors are closely monitored and controlled to uphold the perceived reputation of the family. Additionally, women are often viewed as more vulnerable and therefore easier to control and manipulate, while men have more power and autonomy, and are less likely to be held accountable for their actions. This dynamic can make it easier for men to carry out honor killings without fear of consequences, while women are more likely to be blamed and punished for perceived transgressions.

In Pakistan, the legal framework for addressing honour killings is present, yet its enforcement can be inconsistent. The Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) includes provisions such as Section 302, which defines murder as a criminal offense punishable by death or life imprisonment, and Section 311–i.e.Ta’zir after waiver or compounding of the right of qisas in qatl-i-amd. The government has taken steps to address honor killings, such as the Anti-Honour Killing Laws (Criminal Laws Amendment) Act of 2016, which strengthens the legal provisions for the protection of women from violence and provides harsher penalties for those convicted of honour killings. However, the amendment still permits judges to make a determination of whether the murder was committed with an ‘honour-based’ motive or not, which can lead to inconsistent sentencing.

Despite these laws, honour killings continue to occur rampantly in Pakistan, often with impunity. According to estimates by Human Rights Watch World Report 2022, it is believed that approximately 1,000 women fall victim to honour killings annually in Pakistan. This staggering statistic highlights the need for increased efforts to address and combat this issue by rights activists in the country.

The perpetuation of traditional gender roles and expectations can exert significant pressure on women to conform to certain societal norms and expectations, including early marriage, submissiveness, dependency, and maintaining a certain level of sexual purity. However, when women defy these expectations, they are often viewed as a threat to the honour of the family, which can lead to violence against them. The association of a woman’s virginity and sexual purity with family honour is also deeply ingrained in patriarchal societal and cultural norms, which view women as property to be controlled and dominated by men. This association further perpetuates the commodification of women’s sexual purity.

The majority of the Muslim community and Islamic scholars reject the notion that honour killings are a part of Islamic teachings. The Quran and Islamic teachings both unequivocally condemn the taking of innocent lives and emphasise the sanctity of human life. Some individuals and groups may use religion as a justification for their actions, but this does not mean that those actions align with the religion’s teachings.

It is necessary to challenge and dismantle the patriarchal and conservative ideologies that perpetuate the belief that women’s actions and behavior can be used to justify violence against them. This requires a comprehensive and multi-faceted approach, including educating and raising awareness among individuals, communities, and institutions to promote gender equality and respect for human rights. Additionally, it is vital to ensure that laws are effectively implemented and perpetrators are held accountable for their actions. Only through a concerted effort to change societal attitudes and beliefs, in addition to enforcing laws, can we hope to effectively address the issue of honor killings and create a more just and equitable society for all.