Rawalpindi-Security forces in Pakistan have successfully thwarted a major terrorist attack, busting a network of suicide bombers.

Security agencies stated that based on intelligence about the presence of a network of suicide bombers, they had conducted an operation on January 23.

The operation was launched based on information gathered in the aftermath of the suicide bombing at the Jamrud Takhta Beg check post on January 19.

During the attack, the terrorists had detonated a bomb after exchanging fire with security forces.

The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack.

Subsequently, security forces launched an operation to trace the perpetrators. The forces sent the bullet casings and body parts of the terrorists to the laboratory for forensic tests.

Analysis of geo-fencing and captured closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage revealed on January 21 that a banned TTP terrorist identified as Umar was behind the suicide attack.

Umar was facilitated by Satana Jan, a resident of Jamrud Tehsil in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

That led them to the network of suicide bombers on January 23.

A significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosive materials were also seized from the terrorist group.

During the January 23 intelligence based operation, the security forces arrested Farmanullah and Abdul Qayyum.

Meanwhile, the TTP accepted that Satana Jana, the facilitator of the operation, had been killed.

Based on the information obtained from Farmanullah and Abdul Qayyum, another major operation was conducted on January 27.

Security forces hoped to apprehend three suspected terrorists.

While conducting this operation, security forces arrested four people including Fazl Amin, Fazl Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, and Hamadullah.

Fazl Ahmed was identified as the man who took pictures of the on January 19 attack using his mobile phone.

During questioning, facilitator Fazal Ahmed revealed that a suicide bomber, who was an Afghan national, was present at an identified location.

Based on this information, security forces apprehended two Afghan nationals.

The report stated that Satana Jan was a facilitator of the TTP and its members, including suicide bombers.

He is believed to arrange and provide weapons and suicide jackets to suicide bombers.

He would also arrange for their travel and shelter.

Now, officials believe that Satana Jan was acting as a local commander of the TTP network in North Waziristan.

He had four separate hideouts where he would hide and also keep suicide bombers and prepare them for their mission.