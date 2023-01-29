Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former finance minister Shaukat Tarin has predicted further increase in fuel prices in the upcoming days.

Shaukat Tarin said that the rupee has fallen by 14 to 15 per cent in recent days. The PDM government has increased fuel prices under the pressure of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The PTI leader said prices of petrol and diesel will be further increased, while gas rates will also be hiked. Tarin said the recent increase in fuel prices will bring inflation storm in the country.

Shaukat Tarain claimed the PDM government came into power only to change the NAB rules.

The PTI leader said that this government does not care about the people at all. After the increase in the prices of petroleum products, now the prices of food and beverages will increase by 45 to 50 percent and people will suffer more as a result of this inflation.

He said Punjab and KP Assemblies have been dissolved now the government should go for general elections in the country to control the further economic damage.

It may be noted that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday announced Rs35/ litre hike in the prices of petrol and diesel.